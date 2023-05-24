Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most famous names in Hindi cinema right now and happens to be a successful Gen Z talent in Bollywood. Ever since her big debut in 2018, the actress has played some of the most challenging roles of her career, including ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Mili’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena’ to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Janhvi donned a sasti copy of an international label and got trolled by netizens on social media, and it was none other than her feathery Swan-looking dress where she flaunted her voluptuous figure through it. Scroll below to take a look!

Janhvi is quite popular among fans, with over 21 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious life on the photo-sharing site, and we love her goofy reels.

In 2019, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures in a white coloured Swan-type feathery-looking dress from House Of ExC. Later, an online fashion police page named ‘Diet Sabya’ highlighted Janhvi and called her outfit a ‘Sasti’ copy of Mihano Momosa’s creation.

The outfits look uncanny in resemblance to, and hence comes the trolling for Janhvi Kapoor. Diet Sabya, in fact, shared a screenshot of their chat with the international label; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Janhvi’s post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Shame on them 🤣”

Another user commented, “Eww”

A third user commented, “Shuttlecock!!😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled for copying an international label back in 2019? Tell us in the space below.

