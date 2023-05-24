Epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat are the two most crucial historical scriptures of Hinduism, narrating the tales of ancient India. The mythological tales have been adopted in various movies and TV shows exploring different angles. Renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is also set to do so with his most anticipated movie Ramayana, which will star some A-list Bollywood stars. While we have been waiting for some official announcements and updates on the project, producer Madhu Mantena recently split some beans noting how the movie is a huge responsibility for Tiwari.

Ever since the project was announced, viewers have been eager to know who would play the lead roles in the upcoming mythological movie. Many names have come up so far but there is no official announcement yet.

Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly planning a live-action trilogy with Ramayana, which Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra will bankroll. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Madhu Mantena opened up about the pre-production process of the movie and revealed when the filming would start.

Talking about the film, Mantena confirmed that the movie’s pre-production is currently being undertaken by a huge team of professionals. He said, “A magnum opus like Ramayana requires intense pre-production work to get it right. From VFX to costumes to building the world of Ramayana, every little aspect is extremely crucial. It is all currently being undertaken by a large team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari.”

The producer further revealed the team would begin filming by the last quarter of 2023. “We will start the film photography in the last quarter of the year,” he said.

In his previous interviews, the producer has confirmed that Nitesh Tiwari is following James Cameron’s process of filmmaking to pull off the high-budget project. However, he did not confirm the film’s cast. So far, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor’s names have come up to play the leads. Ranbir has also teased that he has become a part of a big-budget franchise during his promotions for Shamshera but remained tight-lipped about the project’s name. KGF star Yash’s name also made rounds earlier this year.

