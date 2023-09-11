BTS is one of the growing names across the world in the music industry. Being one of the popular boy bands of South Korea, each member has a separate fanbase. Every now and then, the band’s name leads the headlines for making and breaking new records. Now, Jungkook is all over the news for being a K-pop and Korean act and featuring on a magazine cover.

It’s not only that. BTS’ JK is breaking the internet with his sizzling look, and we ain’t denying that he took our breath away with hotness. Scroll ahead to check it out below.

Jungkook has a massive fanbase who loves and adores him for not only his vocal range and musicality but also for his muscularity. Yes, that’s right. He can give a meltdown to his female fans with just one look. From the morning, a picture is surfacing all over Twitter (now X), stirring up the ARMY (BTS fans).

BTS’ Jungkook made it to the cover page of DAZED UK magazine, looking all sturdy and s*xy in a chest-baring leather jacket. He flaunted his lip piercing and stomped on our hearts with his hotness. He posed it in a car.

Check out the picture below:

Jungkook is the first K-Pop Act ever to grace the cover of DAZED UK magazine. pic.twitter.com/haIigzBSQS — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) September 10, 2023

His massive fandom is going crazy about it. One wrote, “WAIT Hold on… God I just woke up”, another one penned, “he looks so sharp and manly what.”

Another ARMY wrote, “On my knees everyday”, while a fan commented, “Definitely SMOKING HAWT serving”. He is definitely driving his fans crazy as one comment can be read, “THE CHEST THE NIPP”.

Jungkook has also been serving lewks all year after tying up with Calvin Klein.

Well, Jungkook is serving looks and how. His never-seen-before avatar is making all the ladies go weak in their knees, and we don’t blame them. What say? His recent song SEVEN is also leading the chartbusters.

