Jisoo has an illustrious career as a K-pop idol, being under the band BLACKPINK, but she made it big with her acting skills in the entertainment industry after she debuted in the K-drama Snowdrop along with Jung Hae-in. She was widely appreciated for her delicate acting chops and her absolutely outstanding chemistry with Hae-in.

Even though a huge number of people loved and appreciated the drama, it had once got caught in a controversy over distorting historical facts as it showed a North Korean spy falling in love with a South Korean university student. Even then, it had earned a decent viewership rating and had collected a good amount of moolah.

However, do you know how much the cast members of the popular K-drama Snowdrop received as a paycheck for each episode? Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop!

According to the data given by SBS and reported by NME, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took home $81,000 USD per episode for featuring in Snowdrop. From December 2021 to January 2022, the idol-actress was seen in the JTBC drama. Apart from her, Snowdrop’s leading male actor, Jung Hae-in had earned ₩110million (roughly US$81,000) per episode of the K-drama.

For the unversed, Jisoo and Jung Hae-in starrer Snowdrop was set against the backdrop of the 1980s when South Korea was going through a historical development and intervention of the North Korean Army along with the transition from dictatorship to democracy giving birth to students’ rise in active politics was happening around the city.

When the drama had drew a lot of criticism, the director had said, “Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime.”

On the other hand, Jisoo is now all over the news for having a major breakthrough role and debuting in Korean movies with Omniscient Reader, which will also feature Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and others in pivotal roles.

