BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been facing the wrath of Chinese netizens after her Crazy Horse Paris performance. Recently, it was revealed that Lisa’s Weibo account has landed in trouble and Celine and BVLGARI have turned their back on the K-pop idol, terminating her contract. But, it seems like the rumors hold no weight. Amid the hue and cry, the BVLGARI’s CEO has extended subtle support to the MONEY singer.

Lisa shocked everyone when she made her Crazy Horse Paris debut with her sizzling cabaret performance. However, her stint gained a lot of traction from netizens as they thought she did not live up to the squeaky-clean image of Korean idols who often keep a low profile. The incident soon turned scandalous with calls to boycott the BLACKPINK rapper.

It’s noteworthy that Lisa’s Crazy Horse Paris scandal came at a time when she was already courting controversy for her contract renewal with her agency YG Entertainment. If rumors are to be believed, the LALISA crooner is set to establish her footprint in the US market and will soon be signing with a new label.

Recently, fans noticed some unusual activities on Lisa’s Weibo account. Her account was reportedly unavailable for quite some time, raising concern among fans. When netizens tried to access her page, it showed that the account had been banned for regulatory violations of the platform. Soon after this, Celine BVLGARI, two international brands that Lisa represents, removed all her posts from their China-based social media accounts.

However, during the critical times, BVLGARI’s CEO JC Babin cleared the air, putting a full stop to all rumors that suggested the luxury brands are severing all ties with the K-pop star. He took to his Instagram stories to share pictures of Lisa attending all the events of the jewelry brand. Fans considered this as a sign of support for Lisa from the CEO and breathed a sigh of relief.

And here’s #Celine official and #BVLGARI‘s CEO Babin dissing those k-media saying #LISA‘s brands distancing on her because of weibo deletion of her account cause by Crazyhorse controversy in China 🤦🏼‍♂😮‍💨 both brands updated now their own social media acct.#LALISA #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/jGfQQMLkKQ — 𝕷𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖇𝖆𝖑 (@lisamanobal_327) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, amid the backlash, Lisa has been spending some downtime with her family. She has also been posting pictures of her travel adventures with her fans on Instagram. She is yet to update fans on the music front.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Who Feels Very ‘Embarrassed To Be Called As A Global Icon’ Breaks Silence About His New Song ‘Standing Next To You’: “When I First Heard It, I Wasn’t Immediately Drawn To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News