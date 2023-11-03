BTS, being a K-pop band, might have worldwide popularity for its musical journey, but its individual members, including Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and V, have a separate fanbase across the globe. Among them, Jungkook is all set to release his next solo album ‘Golden’ along with the song, ‘Standing Next To You’ and recently, in an interview, the K-pop idol broke his silence about what went into making the song.

Ahead of the release of his album ‘Golden,’ Jungkook – in an interview with PICKCON, shared that he was not attracted to the song ‘Standing Next To You’ at first. He said, “Let me tell you when I first heard this song. After Andrew and I finished recording ‘Seven,’ he played this song again. I wasn’t immediately drawn to the song, but there was a grandeur to it when I heard it. There was no choreography or performance at that point. But then I realized that it would be really cool to do something onstage, and I just kind of came up with these drawings. So, I think it’s a very appropriate song for the title of this ‘Golden’ album.”

While getting massive recognition as a global icon, Jungkook is very grateful yet embarrassed to be called like that, “I want to make sure that the singing, the dancing, the music, everything is perfect. I want to create my own color, so I do a lot of vocal practice on my own and monitor myself to see where I need to improve. But I still feel like I have a lot to work on, so I have to work harder.”

Well, apart from Jungkook, the other BTS members, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and V, have often led the headlines for either their professional success or personal affairs.

For the unversed, JK has recently broken another record in achieving a Spotify milestone by beating Miley Cyrus’ Flowers with his song Seven, which he collaborated with Latto.

