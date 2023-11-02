Artificial Intelligence is as much of a boon as it is a bane. When used for churning out resourceful details, AI can perform wonders, but things can go South any minute when it’s used for alternative motives. Recently, deep fakes of Korean actress Song Hye Kyo and BTS singer V made their way to social media, which has sparked concern among fans.

Recently, a post titled “Song Hye Kyo And BTS V’s Deep Fakes Are Pretty Shocking” went viral on social media, which shows the actress and the singer’s AI-generated GIFs. The GIFs looked pretty similar to their real versions, and nobody could predict they were deep fakes until a keen eagle-eyed netizen pointed out that both SHK and V have never posted such pics/videos.

Song Hye Kyo is one of the most popular South Korean actresses amassing a humongous fan following. Some of her most critically acclaimed dramas include – The Glory (2022), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Autumn In My Heart (2000), and Full House (2004).

Kim Taehyung, who is more prominently known as V, is BTS‘ lead singer – who is known for his deep vocals and pleasant looks. The singer is one of the most followed Korean artists on social media and recently debuted his first solo studio album titled Layover.

Deepfakes, which we would not be sharing for obvious reasons, have fans who believe it’s about time agencies and artists’ managers took action against accounts who partake in these activities. Many have also flagged concerns over using artists’ faces to create their AI versions to enhance their facial features and other body parts.

Meanwhile, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC has been taking action against those who participate in rumor-mongering and spreading malicious information against the septet. This comes amid BTS’ members being on a brief hiatus to complete their mandatory military service and pursue their solo activities. The septet includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The Bangtan boys are scheduled to reunite in 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: SM Entertainment Charges Same Price For Concerts As HYBE After Accusing BTS’ Agency Of Taking Advantage Of K-Pop Market With High Ticket Range [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News