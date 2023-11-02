BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Controversial Crazy Horse Performance Leads To Removal Of Her Pictures From CELINE & BVLGARI Accounts?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is surely enjoying the time of her life with her massive popularity and ground-breaking success. The K-pop star is leaving no stone unturned in taking her musical career to new heights. However, she recently made headlines for receiving backlash for her performance at the Crazy Horse Cabret. After her Weibo account vanished, reports of her endorsed brands are also removing their connections from the K-pop idol.

Lisa has been pursuing music ever since she was just a child. The Thai-born singer took part in many competitions and even passed the test by YG Entertainment. After training for years, she debuted as a K-pop singer alongside her three bandmates, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, in 2016.

In late September and early October, Lisa performed at Crazy Horse Paris, a burlesque show that is known for its topless background dancers. While topless dancers surrounded Lisa, her gig did not fit well with many, and she received a lot of backlash, especially in China. Not just Lisa but several Chinese actresses, including Angela Baby and Jenny Zhang, also received backlash for attending the show and supporting the BLACKPINK member.

Now, TV Report has released an article claiming that designer brands that Lisa has been associated with have been deleing pictures of the K-pop idol. BVLGARI CEO also deleted pictures of himself with the 26-year-old. Moreover, CELINE and BVLGARI have allegedly hidden or deleted all their posts with Lisa from their accounts in China.

While the reason behind the same is not confirmed yet, reports claim that this might be the after-effect of Lisa’s involvement in the burlesque show, especially when the Chinese market makes up over 20% of sales of luxury goods across the globe. For the unversed, the involvement of celebrities in such shows is often considered as a violation in China. This has come after Lisa’s Weibo account, the biggest social media platform in China, suddenly vanished.

However, one must note that brands distancing themselves from Lisa might be as her contract with her agency, YG Entertainment ended a few months back, and the renewal process is currently under discussion. Also, BVLGARI is a part of LVMH, whose heir is Lisa’s rumored boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

