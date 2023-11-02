We would never call BTS’ Jungkook less than a global phenomenon. However, Billboard has allegedly ‘disrespected’ the BTS member. Jungkook has been on a record-breaking spree with his all-English tracks – Seven (feat. Lato) and 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow). Becoming one of the most successful Korean soloists of all time, Jungkook has now broken Spotify’s streaming record of a billion streams. But instead of acknowledging the BTS’ maknae’s achievement, Billboard said it was ‘accomplished’ thanks to his Latto collab. The post has now been deleted, but not before BTS ARMY took screenshots to set the records straight.

Before dropping his much-anticipated debut album Golden, Jungkook treated his fans with two new singles Seven feat. Latto, and 3D feat. Latto. Both the singles went on to become chartbusters, securing top ranks in the Billboard charts. Seven, which also starred Korean actress Han So Hee alongside Jungkook, soon after its release became our favorite tune to hum to, thanks to its groove-worthy lyrics and Instagram reels.

After breaking BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘Solo’ record to reach the fastest 500 million streams on Spotify, Jungkook has dethroned his own song Left and Right with Charlie Puth as Seven now has 1,012,138,588 streams on the digital music service. Jungkook is just behind BLACKPINK’s Lisa whose solo debut MONEY has 1,041,572,330 streams. Meanwhile, Left and Right and Solo are currently third and fourth most streamed songs by a Korean artist, with 812,172,260 and 548,900,816 streams, respectively.

The official page Billboard took to Twitter to highlight Seven becoming the fastest song by any artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flower’. However, it said Jungkook achieved this feat. ‘thanks to his Latto’ collab, subtly taking the credit away from the Korean artist. This particular statement has enraged the BTS ARMY – who are slamming Billboard right, left, and center for disrespecting the BTS member. The post has since been deleted and a new post is now up, but BTS ARMY never forgets.

Jung Kook broke this massive record on Spotify thanks to his Latto collab, “Seven!” – the original post read.

Why did you remove the other post?🤔 pic.twitter.com/KmURz4U5c4 — Chris⸆⸉ (@taylanaswiftt) October 31, 2023

The new post has been captioned – Jung Kook broke this massive Spotify record!

Taking to the comment section of Billboard’s post on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Next time do your job right, thanks and stream Seven!”

“Thanks for correcting! Don’t make mistakes with the BTS members anymore, respect Jungkook’s work!” another fan mentioned.

“Next time be more professional in your job,” added an ARMY.

Another BTS fan asserted, “Next time read your deadline 1B times before uploading.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook will drop his new song, ‘Standing Next To You’ on November 3.

