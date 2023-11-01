SM Entertainment and HYBE seem to have found a common ground, after all. K-pop juggernaut BTS’ label and popular boyband SHINee’s agency now charge an equal amount for their artists’ concerts. But, what’s the fuss all about? Well, for those who may not be aware, SM Entertainment’s CFO Jang Chul-hyuk a few months ago criticized HYBE’s high ticket prices. Now, SM Entertainment is charging the same price for the ‘Soundcheck Pre-entry’ seat of SHINee’s Taemin.

The ‘Soundcheck Pre-entry’ seat allows fans to arrive at the venue before the concert begins, allowing them more time with the artists who sometimes come out to the stage for a mic and stage check. The model was first introduced by HYBE for BTS’ Permission To Dance concert in Seoul and was later adopted by other K-pop groups, including BLACKPINK.

According to a KBIZOOM report, SM Entertainment has set SHINee Taemin’s concert ticket prices for ‘Soundcheck Pre-entry’ seats at 198,000 KRW. HYBE, too, had set BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert price at 198,000 KRW. SM CFO Jang had slammed HYBE’s high ticket prices, saying the agency is taking advantage of its position in the K-pop market.

“SM is setting reasonable concert ticket prices so that various fans can enjoy the artists’ cultural performances. On the other hand, HYBE is taking advantage of its position in the K-pop market to double the concert ticket prices,’ CFO Jang said.

The high price of concert tickets has been a long-standing issue for K-pop fans which is not limited to SM Entertainment and HYBE. In fact, BLACKPINK‘s final concert of their ‘BORNPINK Tour’ concert was priced at 220,000 KRW, while the platinum Pink seat with special goods was set at 264,000 won. What’s even more concerning is that the prices are more than double that of their concert in 2018.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ reunion in 2025 which is expected to be followed by a World Tour may end up becoming the most expensive K-pop tour of all time.

