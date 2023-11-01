After Ahn Eun-ji went through a massive miscasting controversy in ‘My Dearest’ and proved as a worthy actress with her outstanding delicate acting skills, now Cho Yi-hyun is going through the same backlash from the audience for his disappointing appearance in ‘The Matchmakers’. Scroll ahead to read further about it.

‘The Matchmakers’, apart from Yi-hyun, also features Rowoon in a pivotal role. The actor, who had an established career in the singing industry, has quit the band SF9 to explore the acting business. He was last seen in the K-drama ‘Destined With You’ which received rave reviews from the audience.

Ever since the series premiered on October 30, it has made its way into the audience’s hearts. Rowoon can be seen playing Shim Jung-woo, a widower who sets off to marry, whereas Cho Yi-hyun is seen as Jung Soon-deok, who is also a widow and is forced to join the other four maidens. Even though people have been giving positive reviews about the show, it seems they have some mixed opinions about Yi-hyun’s character portrayal and appearance.

Cho Yi-hyun as Jung Soon-deok is a widow and the second daughter-in-law of the Jwauijeong but also lives life as Yeo Ju-daek, who is a matchmaker and bangmul seller in Hanyang. So, her youthful image is what seems distant from her character representation, as Yi-hyun looks like a teenage girl and not a widow. Even after putting heavy eye makeup and vibrant hanboks, the actress’ face isn’t showing the maturity it should show on a widow, as reported in KBIzoom.

This controversial blow has quite a negative impact on Cho Yi-hyun’s career, who has never faced such a low blow from the audience and has always received great responses from them. She has previously worked in All of Us Are Dead, Hospital Playlist, and My Country: The New Age.

But this is just the beginning phase of judging something like that as Ahn Eun-jin had also faced such a miscasting controversy for ‘My Dearest,’ which she nullified with her great acting skills, and even the K-drama received massive ratings. Till now, the series has marked a 4.5% rating, and while the KBS period dramas score moderately well in the viewership rating list, in this matter, it is Cho Yi-hyun’s responsibility to make sure the audience stays focused with the show.

What do you think Cho Yi-hyun will be able to turn the tables? What do you think of Rowoon’s performance?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Finds Her Competition In Older Sister Kim Ji Yoon As Latter Makes The Internet Go Bonkers Over Her Bewitching Beauty? Netizens Say “Kim Family’s Genes Are Insane”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News