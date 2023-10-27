K-pop fans worldwide are known for the abundant love they offer their favorite idols. However, there is a thin line between love and obsession that most fans often intersect. In one such incident recently, a fan-turned-stalker of BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung crossed all boundaries to meet him and later got arrested. Scroll through as we detail the entire episode.

BTS’ V, crowned as the Most Handsome Man, enjoys a massive fan following. The Singer recently made his solo debut with his studio album ‘Layover‘ which saw him channeling his inner jazz musician. V has always been someone who comes across as a gentleman and never refuses to oblige to fans’ requests, often treating them with his selfies and videos. However, in a recent incident, the singer-actor became a target of an obsessive fan, also known as sasaeng in Korea.

On Thursday, a woman in her early twenties kept waiting for BTS outside his apartment’s building. Despite the tight security, she managed to follow the singer to the elevator where she tried to hand him a marriage certificate.

According to a Soompi report, the woman referred to as A, waited for V outside the building and followed him inside when he drove his car into the building’s parking lot. After the incident, she was arrested by the police, who tracked her down using the information that she had provided on the marriage certificate she gave to V.

Later, BIGHIT Music also addressed the incident and confirmed that the woman had been arrested. “We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artists’ personal lives and threaten their safety,” the BTS agency said, as quoted by Soompi.

A few local media reports have also suggested that A has a history of stalking the Rainy Day crooner. After the encounter, Police have now taken the strongest measures against her to ensure the safety of the singer, prohibiting her from approaching V in the future. She is not allowed to be within 100 meters of V.

This is not the first time BTS members have become a target of stalkers. Jungkook had time and again asked fans to not interfere in his personal lives, and urged them not to send food to his house.

BTS members include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

