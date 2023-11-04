Ahn Eun-jin and Namkoong Min starring ‘My Dearest’ is a historical K-drama that was receiving rave reviews and garnering a lot of success in terms of viewership rating. There were reports of extending the K-drama as well, which made the fans quite excited. But now, to fans’ disappointment, the K-drama has called off any additional shoots for the drama. Scroll ahead to get a scoop of it!

In the initial phase of the K-drama My Dearest, the show faced a lot of criticism and backlash over the miscasting of Ahn Eun-jin, who plays Yoo Gil-chae in the drama. However, slowly the ratings picked up, and after a lot of hit shows, including See You In My 19th Life, Destined With You, and others, it came up to one of the top spots in the list.

The huge success made the fans of ‘My Dearest‘ hopeful for having an extended version, and even the broadcasting corporation MBC promised the extension in a statement that read, “Thanks to the huge popularity of the drama, discussion on extending the drama is positively considered. While the original end date is slightly delayed, we are adjusting the schedule.” However, now it seems it’s not going to turn out as it was supposed to.

As per a report stated by Star News, ‘My Dearest’ production team has no plan to shoot additional scenes even if they plan to go ahead with the extension of the drama. Currently, the makers are rushing to finish the drama so much that they are calling the process “live shooting.” The cast has even shared that there’s a possibility that shooting might end on the same day on which the last episode will air. And as the shooting schedule has already been fixed, there might be no additional filming of the drama for its extended episodes.

Set on the Qing evasion of Joseon, My Dearest is a human historical drama revolves around Lee Jang-hyun (played by Namkoong Min), who has a dark past and never wants to marry and Yoo Gil-chae (played by Ahn Eun-jin) who thinks things will change once she is married. When they fall in love with each other, hurdles come in their path. It’s about romance and the survival of people. The drama is divided into two parts, and people have been enjoying every bit of it.

But the cancellation of the extension report might leave the fans high and dry! For the unversed, My Dearest new episodes come out every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

