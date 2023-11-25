The 2023 Melon Music Awards are scheduled to be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 2. Ahead of the big event, the Melon Music Awards’ official X handle has announced the winners of the top categories. BTS’ Maknae Line, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have swept the major awards by dominating the K-pop world with their debut albums. BTS’ fans, known as ARMY, have now taken to social media to celebrate their big win before they enlist for their mandatory military service.

On November 25, the Melon Music Awards announced winners of a few major categories, bestowing Jimin, V, and Jungkook with King of K-pop, Idol of the Year, and Giant Pop-star honors, respectively.

The recent announcement has come as a refreshing development for BTS fans, who have been in despair by the announcement of members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s military enlistment. While Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already serving their mandatory time in the South Korean army, the rest of the members are scheduled to enlist for their service next month, as announced by their agency, HYBE.

The year 2023 saw three members, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, make their much-anticipated solo debuts with their studio albums, Face, Layover, and Golden, respectively. While Jimin proved he is the unbeaten vocal king with his soulful tracks in Face, V redefined his jazz maestro title with his inaugural album, Layover. Meanwhile, the youngest member, Jungkook, has taken the global pop music world by storm with his debut album, Golden, and his track Seven, which won the K-pop Song of the Year award at Billboard Music 2023. Now, BTS members’ big win at the Melon Music Awards has brought much-needed cheers to their fans, who took to X to celebrate Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s win, heaping the Maknae Line with high praise.

“The fact Jungkook wanted to become a giant pop star and received the Giant Pop Star Award today for MMA is something so cool, seriously. He deserves it!”: A user wrote.

The fact Jungkook wanted to become a GIANT POP STAR and he received the award as Giant Pop Star Award today for MMA, is something so cool seriously. He deserves it! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR#거대한팝스타상 pic.twitter.com/tP4CWhZ4Oo — 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) November 25, 2023

Another X user mentioned, “When we called JK Giant Pop Star, fans mocked it. When international media called JK Global a giant pop star, viewers denied accepting it. Melon, be like, “Let me award my boy a giant pop star; you losers keep crying.”

When we called Jk giant pop star, l0sers mocked it. When international media called Jk global giant pop star, l0sers denied to accept it Melon be like "Let me award my boy GIANT POP STAR, you l0sers keep crying" CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR#거대한팝스타상 pic.twitter.com/kmAg7doRNa — Rin💀📀🍸🚬 (@koochan_97) November 25, 2023

“Jimin won the King of K-Pop award at the Melon Music Award. Pdogg wasn’t lying when he said Park Jimin would end K-pop,” a third netizen mentioned.

Jimin won King Of K-Pop award on Melon Music Award 💃 Pdogg wasn't lying when he said Park Jimin will end kpop🥳 pic.twitter.com/wRC8m33Wq5 — Angelina Minaj⁷ (@Angelinaaa_twt) November 25, 2023

“#JIMIN has won the “King of K-Pop” award at the Melon Music Award. JIMIN is the first and only Korean/K-pop soloist in history to have achieved this,” a BTS fan asserted.

#JIMIN has won "King Of K-Pop" award on Melon Music Award 🏆 – #JIMIN is the First and Only Korean/ K-pop Soloist in History to have achieved this. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

JIMIN KING OF K-POP#케이팝의_제왕상 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DqbmaUgbuv — ꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ ᴊɪᴍɪɴ (@jimin_lil_devil) November 25, 2023

Another fan added, “#V has won “Idol of the Year” at the Melon Music Awards 2023! A plaque will be delivered to him.” This artist has unchanging beauty and idol power/skills even after 10 years.” So true!”

#V has won "Idol Of The Year" on Melon Music Awards 2023! A plaque will be delivered to him.🐻💜 "This artist has unchanging beauty and idol power/skills even after 10 years." So true! 🫠 CONGRATULATIONS V

V IDOL OF THE YEAR#V_IdolOfTheYear #BTSV #Taehyung #WeLoveYouTaehyung pic.twitter.com/5VV4PFop2M — Noor Razak 🐰 GOLDEN (@airin_razak) November 25, 2023

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023: Song Joong Ki Shares The Popular Star Award With Park Bo Young & More, Smugglers Dominates Major Categories – Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News