South Korean boyband BTS enjoys an unparalleled fan following across the globe, but did you know the Bangtan boys have found an admirer in Selena Gomez, too? Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth’s affection for BTS members is world-known, while Lizzo, Halsey, and Cardi B, have also been vocal about their love for the wildly popular septet. However, not many know that pop titan and actress Selena Gomez is also a huge BTS fan, and she once went on to ask Jungkook to text her. Yes, you read that right! Scroll ahead to learn more!

Jungkook has been a fan favorite ever since BTS’ debut in 2013. With the release of his inaugural album, Golden, the maknae has established a global dominance, standing at par with the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, among others. The BTS member has collaborated with Charlie Puth for a track titled, ‘Left and Right,’ while his cover of Dan + Shay’s 10000 Hours, featuring Justin Bieber, took the internet by storm three years ago. Once Bieber also took to his Twitter account to drop a heartwarming wish for the BTS singer, bringing Beliebers and ARMYs together to create an unfathomable fandom that has remained unrivaled for many years.

While BTS has enjoyed an unprecedented following in the West ever since their first Billboard Music Awards win in 2017, it took ARMYs and Selenators by surprise when Selena Gomez said she wanted to work with BTS. Not only this, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ crooner cheekily asked Jungkook to text her. “I want to sing with BTS. They are brilliant guys. Jungkook, text me,” she said.

Well, this was not the only occasion when Selena Gomez confessed her love for BTS. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress once sent the internet into a meltdown when she proclaimed her affection for the South Korean septet, saying “I Love BTS” during an Instagram live session.

Selena Gomez mentions that she loves @BTS_twt on a recent Instagram Livepic.twitter.com/nKlUQRkVh7 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 22, 2021

For the uninitiated, Selena Gomez is a certified K-pop fan who has also collaborated with Girl Group BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa, for chartbuster Ice Cream (2020), which had the entire world bopping for quite some time. The song, despite courting its set of controversies, also found a place on the Billboard Hot 100 and has crossed 800 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, fans have been fancying a potential BTSXSelena collab ever since the American singer dropped these truth bombs, professing her love for BTS, especially Jungkook.

