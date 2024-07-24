After two years of hiatus, BLACKPINK is officially returning with new music and a tour in 2025, as confirmed by YG Entertainment founder, Yang Hyun-suk. In a video shared on BLACKPINK’s YouTube, Hyun-suk said, “There will be a highly-anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK. And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour,” (translated from Korean).

He further added, “We are working hard so that many YG artists can meet with many fans.” As per BBC, BLACKPINK’s last tour in 2022 included 66 shows with over 1.8 million tickets sold. Although the group has never officially disbanded, the four members, Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, have signed individual contracts to pursue solo musical endeavors. In 2023, they all re-signed with YG Entertainment as BLACKPINK.

Moreover, on June 20, the band shared on Instagram that their 2022 tour was turned into a concert film called BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS, which begins limited screenings on July 31. The group also announced on Weverse on July 19 that they will be hosting a special signing event on August 8 for 88 fans “who best express their love for BLACKPINK through fan letters, drawings, photos, or stories about their precious memories with BLACKPINK.” The contest is exclusively available for BLINK Membership subscribers.

BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group, whose name reflects the mix of tough “black” and flirty “pink” elements in their music and performances, gained fame with their 2016 single, Boombayah, which swiftly topped Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. Their second album, Born Pink, topped the US and UK album charts, further cementing their fame and leading to a headlining performance at Coachella in 2023.

Even individually, BLACKPINK’s members have found success as Jisoo starred in the JTBC historical K-drama, Snowdrop, which is available to stream on Disney+. On the other hand, Jennie was named the face of Hera, a Seoul-based beauty company, and starred opposite Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s The Idol. Also, Rose released her solo project, R, in March 2021.

