Kim Woo-bin fans are in for a treat as the actor is coming up with a film full of action and martial arts. Titled Officer Black Belt, the film stars him as Lee Jeong-do, a seemingly ordinary guy with extraordinary martial arts skills.

The film will soon be released simultaneously in South Korea and international territories. Here is everything you need to know about Officer Black Belt, including its release date, plot, cast, and trailer.

Officer Black Belt: Release Date and Streaming Platform

Officer Black Belt will be released internationally on Friday, September 13th, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. To watch the film, you need to have an active subscription to Netflix. The streaming platform offers an ad-supported monthly plan at $6.99, a standard ad-free plan at $15.49, and a premium 4K plan at $22.99.

Officer Black Belt: Plot and Trailer

The film follows Lee Jeong-do, a food delivery guy for his dad’s restaurant. He seems like a regular guy who enjoys playing video games and hanging out with friends. However, he is a martial arts expert with the highest taekwondo, kendo, and judo rank.

One day, he saves a martial arts officer from being attacked and takes over the officer’s job for five weeks. He teams up with probation officer Kim Seon-min, who handles violent criminals. Impressed by his skills, Seon-min suggests that Jeong-do become a full-time martial arts officer.

“A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer,” reads the official logline of the film. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the movie last month, which gives a glimpse of all the action and drama set to unfold on September 13th. Watch the trailer below:

Officer Black Belt: Cast

Kim Woo-bin stars in the lead role of Lee Jeong-do. He is joined by Kim Sung-kyun as Kim Seon-min. The supporting cast includes Lee Hae-young and Kim Yool-ho. The film is written and directed by Joo-hwan Kim aka Jason Kim who previously helmed Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, and My Heart Puppy.

Must Read: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu In New Calvin Klein Photoshoot Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News