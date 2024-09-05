In an alarming development, the Korean entertainment industry is facing a major deepfake scandal wherein several K-pop artists, including some of them still minors, are finding their faces merged into content of pornographic nature through the usage of advanced AI. This has led to distress among these artists and their agencies. The latest celebrity to fall prey to this is Squid Game 2 actress Park Gyu Young.

The Squid Game 2 fame’s agency Saram Entertainment has also issued a statement on their social media handle wherein they threatened legal action against any illegal activities against the actors they managed. They said, “We will respond to this matter with utmost seriousness. We will continue to take a firm stance against any illegal activities related to our actors. We deeply appreciate the proactive reports and concerns from our fans.” Many fans also expressed their gratitude towards the agency for taking timely action. Take a look at the same.

The issue of the Korean film industry facing this deepfake scandal has increased notably in the last two months. Fans are calling it ‘The New Nth Room’ and are hoping that it gets eradicated soon. Apart from Squid Game 2’s Park Gyu Young, many other K-pop artists have also faced this scandal. According to a news report in Korea Times, many fans have also claimed that underage K-pop stars are being listed on search engines which is deeply disturbing.

Apart from Squid Game 2 actress Park Gyu Young’s agency, JYP Entertainment who manages the girl group TWICE, has also threatened legal action against any deepfake scandal against their artists. They said, “We are gravely concerned about the recent spread of deepfake (AI-generated) videos involving our artists. This is a blatant violation of the law, and we are in the process of collecting all relevant evidence to pursue the strongest legal action with a leading law firm without leniency. We want to make it clear that we will not stand by while our artists’ rights are violated and will take decisive action to address this matter to the fullest extent possible.”

Apart from this, BLACKPINK and BABYMONSTER’s agency YG Entertainment has also issued a similar notice. This deepfake issue had also grappled Bollywood not so long ago. Celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others had become victims to the same.

