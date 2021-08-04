Suriya Is 'One Man Army' As Bollywood, After Aamir Khan & Ajay Devgn, For The 3rd Time Might Cast A Fresh Actor For His Film's Hindi Remake

Advertisement

Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya is one of the finest talents the Indian film industry is gifted with. His recent film Soorarai Pottru not only received praises from all the corners but also grabbed the opportunity of getting remade in Bollywood.

Every die-hard moviegoer is yet disappointed with how ‘Sanjay Singhania could never tell Kalpana that he’s Sanjay Singhania’. Only those who got this reference should read this article ahead.

Before Aamir Khan immortalized ‘Ghajini’ it was Suriya who actually set the base for him to deliver such a strong performance. For those still confused regarding what’s going on here, the director of Ghajini made the original version starring Suriya and Asin in 2005, 3 years before its Hindi remake became a rage by grabbing the tag of the first 100 crore film at the box office.

Though Aamir hit the ball out of the park with his portrayal of a similar character, it was comparatively difficult for Suriya as he had attained everything from the scratch. The Tamil star created a bracket for the character which was further moulded by Khan in his own trademark style.

Cut to the year 2010, when director Hari, along with Suriya, did something unimaginable, which ultimately gave Ajay Devgn probably the most memorable performance of his career. Suriya, contrasting from what he did in Ghajini, did something otherworldly different in Singam, carving a way for Ajay to take the character on another level pan-India.

Again, Suriya did portray Singam to the best of his capacity but the inclusion of Rohit Shetty worked in Ajay Devgn’s advantage. With the rumours of Soorarai Pottru being remade in Hindi, this would be the third time when Bollywood would cast a new actor when the same actor is portraying all these different characters down south (Until they don’t cast Ajay or Aamir for the same).

This showcases Suriya’s range as an actor and the kind of script sense he has maintained over the years. Few misses are destined in every actor’s career, but the variety certain actors exhibit proves how prosperous the Indian film industry is in this department of filmmaking.

Actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan & John Abraham are reported to be in the race for the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. Suriya fans, what do you think of the above analogy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

