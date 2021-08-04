Advertisement

The team of Telugu film ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ welcomed actresses Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi.

According to the film’s production team, the three characters are very decisive for the film. The film’s shooting is progressing in Hyderabad and Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi have also joined the team.

Advertisement

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is headlined by actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Tirumala Kishore.

The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

The shooting of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu recently resumed here after being stopped due to the lockdown. Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography and Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan To Make A Film On Children In His Next – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube