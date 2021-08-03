Advertisement

After receiving immense love for the glimpse of the first single of Pushpa titled ‘Jaago Jango Bakre’, the makers now have another huge announcement for its audience. As per their latest announcement, the first part of the highly anticipated movie starring Allu Arjun – Pushpa: The Rise will release on Christmas 2021 release.

The film stars Stylish Star Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The first look of the film created an uproar among the fans of the Telugu superstar. This pan-India film also marks Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly say, “Pushpa is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audiences and we are thrilled to announce that the first part will get a Christmas release this year. We can’t wait for the fans to watch it and shower their never ending love to the entire team of Pushpa. We have decided to release the second installation of the movie to release in the year 2022.”

Pushpa sees Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starring alongside each other on the silver screen for the first time. The first part of the pan-India film is slated to release on Christmas 2021 and the second part will be released in 2022.

The first look and glimpse of the first song have already made fans super excited about the movie and this news is sure to get them even more excited.

