Music composer Devi Sri Prasad was in for a surprise when he received a gift from Telugu star Allu Arjun. Prasad took to Twitter on Thursday to share a beautiful wall sign with his initials carved in it, which Arjun gifted.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is composing music for Arjun’s upcoming film “Pushpa”, uploaded a video of unwrapping the gift.

Devi Sri Prasad captioned it as: “A SURPRISE ‘ROCKSTAR’ Gift from the ‘ICON STAR’ @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected!! Daaaamn Sweet of U #PUSHPA.”

Telugu star Allu Arjun has resumed shooting for his upcoming biggie “Pushpa”. The shoot of the film was stalled owing to lockdown, and the crew will now follow a 30-day schedule here.

“‘Pushpa’ is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. We’re very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience. We witnessed incredible excitement for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ and so we aim to surpass the expectations that have been created. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through ‘Pushpa’,” said producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar in a joint statement.

The film revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside Arjun for the first time.

