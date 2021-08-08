Superstar Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is one of the much-awaited films. The two are currently shooting Prashanth Neel’s action drama in Hyderabad. Now the latest report claims that the actor is having sleepless nights. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Prashanth Neel’s action drama is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The flick is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. It is expected the film will be released on 14 April 2022.

Prabhas, who has been shooting some crucial scenes for Salaar in Hyderabad, will now begin filming huge action sequences during the nights along with other lead actors, reports Tollywood.net. After the night schedule, the makers will start the shooting for the villain episode.

The makers of the film Salaar have kept the main villain of Salaar under wraps to date which makes many fans eager to know who will be the villain of the much-awaited film.

Meanwhile, the film’s lead actress Shruti Haasan seemed on cloud nine as she got to enjoy a massive spread organised by the superstar Prabhas. She shared a post on Instagram shows off the massive spread and thanking Prabhas. In the video, the actress said, “Is Prabhas the most epic human being ever, uhh yeah. What! Feast mode. I’m trying to be cool and calm. Not possible. This is mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style. This is gongura mamsam, only the most legendary dish ever in the history of food. Chapala pulusu, chicken biryani, paneer, kebabs, more, what! I didn’t see this. Crab, veg Manchurian, dal and if that wasn’t enough, one more type of dal. Oh and wait, paneer and I’m sorry, mattar. Okay, you get the picture.”

The south superstar is a massive foodie and is known for treating everyone on sets to delicious home-cooked food or even just something that he’s currently obsessed with. We are glad that Shruti Hasaan is now enjoying the massive spread.

