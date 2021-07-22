Mahesh Babu Wishes His Daughter Sitara On Her 9th Birthday With A Cute Video - Watch

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara turned nine on Tuesday, and the Telugu star posted an Instagram video showing a small birthday celebration at home.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” Mahesh wrote alongside the video.

Sitara’s mother and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar too wished her. She posted a video of her daughter and captioned it: “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” is back on the floors, as shooting resumed here recently.

According to the production team of the film, after finishing the first schedule in Dubai the team has started its next schedule now with key scenes featuring lead the pair being shot.

The film’s poster, which was released earlier had received a positive response on social media.

“Sarkaru Vaari Paata” will see Keerthy Suresh as the protagonist alongside Mahesh Babu. The film, which is directed and written by Parasuram Petla, also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The film’s music is by Thaman SS.

