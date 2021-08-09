Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. No matter how much hate he is receiving lately, the director does have his loyal fan base. Apart from his hold over emotional films, KJo is known for maintaining a good relationship with each and every star in the industry. The same thing helped him for bringing the biggest casting coup for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham back then.

KJo recently shared an interesting story about his blockbuster family drama while gracing Indian Idol 12 as a special guest. He revealed that for K3G, he roped all the big leading stars in just a single day. He started off in the morning and ended his major casting by the end of the day.

While speaking on Indian Idol 12, Karan Johar revealed that as soon as he finalised the story, he decided to approach Amitabh Bachchan first. As he is one of the respected seniors in the industry, Big B was first on KJo’s list. Thankfully, Big B immediately liked the role and story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The second name to came on board was Jaya Bachchan. After signing Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar left Big B’s house. On his way, he was stuck with the idea of roping in Jaya to play Big B’s real-life wife in the film. He immediately dialed the actress. Jaya was initially surprised as KJo didn’t utter a word about any role when he came to meet Big B. KJo explained how her name came to his mind after he left their house.

After casting two big guns, the next on the list was Shah Rukh Khan. On Indian Idol 12, Karan Johar mentioned him as a brother as there’s a reason behind it. He was the only one who didn’t hear the story and immediately agreed to do the film.

Casting Kajol was a bit of a task for KJo as the actress wasn’t working extensively back then. She was busy with her personal life with Ajay Devgn, as they were newly married. She had maintained a stand of working very less. However, KJo was very adamant about casting her. Speaking on the show, the filmmaker revealed they always shared an emotional bond, sharing laughter and tears together. Thankfully, KJo’s story was high on emotions which intrigued the Dilwale actress and she agreed to do it.

Next was Hrithik Roshan who immediately agreed to do Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. After locking five stars, KJo tried his luck towards the end of the day and contacted Kareena Kapoor Khan. As expected she liked Poo’s character and that’s how one of the biggest casting coups came on board.

Meanwhile, KJo shared some more interesting stories on Indian Idol 12 during his weekend appearance. The finale episode is slated for the 15th as a 12-hour long episode. It will be telecasted from 12 pm to 12 am of 16th August on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

