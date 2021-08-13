Advertisement

Radhika Apte belongs to that rare breed of Indian actors who never shy away from taking up risky, experimental roles. But seems like the same thing has become a reason for the chaos in her life. Most of you would have cracked by now, where we are trying to go. Yes, it’s yet again her n*de scene from Parched, which is creating all the controversy.

For the unversed, Parched was released in 2016 in India. But before the film would hit theatres, there was already a buzz due to a leaked n*de scene featuring Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain. Even after so many years, the scene is making news for one or the other reason. The latest one is really unexpected.

#BoycottRadhikaApte is trending at the top on Twitter blaming the actress for defaming Hindu culture. She is getting trolled for doing a n*de scene in Parched movie, which as per them, shows the religion in bad lights. Below is how some netizens have reacted:

#BoycottRadhikaApte

Where is the sense bro ?

👇This is our culture not this 👇 pic.twitter.com/5yZhAnwDgG — Aashish Das (@Aashish18989920) August 13, 2021

Retweet And Repeat With Me . Save Indian Culture #BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/yg9UlXVEAG — Simran Paliwal (@Bewafaladki1) August 13, 2021

Everything is in ur hand but still u want Govt to act on every issue which u consider as relevant. How many of U came forward to :- 1. Unsubscribe all OTT Platforms.

2. Boycott each and every Bollywood Movie.

3. File an FIR against Directors of Anti Hindu#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/Tz8t8wEtXb — Its_vikrama_Aditya🇮🇳 (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on the latest trend on Twitter? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte once revealed that Parched‘s leaked scene did impact her. “When a n*de clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognized me from the images,” she said while talking to Grazia magazine.

