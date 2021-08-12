Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India is less than a day away from release, and the actor-filmmaker is busy as a bee promoting the same. While interacting with the media for the same today, the actor spoke at length about the period war drama. During the same conversation, he also got candid about the OTT vs theatrical release debate. Below is all he had to say on it.

With cinema halls shut across the nation because of COVID-19, many films – both Indian and international – took the digital route instead of waiting for them to reopen. Even Ajay’s next – Bhuj, is releasing digitally (on Disney+ Hotstar). So what does he think about the OTT space? Well, he believes it gives the industry a balance. Read all he said below.

Continuing further and adding about the balance between the OTT space and films heading to cinemas for release, the Bhuj actor added, “There will be a good balance between both. It’s like having food. 7 days a week you can’t go have food outside, but after 4 days ghar pe toh khana banega hi phir aap restaurant kyu jateho ya mangate kyu ho.” Adding that even after having ‘home food’, people still indulge in outside food, the actor added, “Aap ne 3-4 din OTT pe dhekha phir once a week or twice a week you need to go out and have a big screen experience. It’s like that.”

Talking about whether a film releasing digitally has affected the earnings, Ajay Devgn said, “Not really. I would not say that (it affected business). Given the situation and the scenario I think it’s a great thing (that films are releasing digitally). When you make a film you want people to see it, you want maximum people to see. And OTT is a good platform. I’m not saying that all the films should release here, but I think it will be a good balance for the future. I think theatres are going to make a comeback in a big way and then there will be a balance because we are releasing 150-200 every year and people are only fighting (for a release date.) People made their films, there are no theatres available because there are 3-3 films releasing on the same day. So it will be nice balance whether to go on OTT or you go theatrically – as long as people are watching it.”

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and more, Bhuj: The Pride of India releases on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow, Friday, August 13. The period war film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, tells the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay), with his team and about 300 women from the local village Madhapar reconstructed the IAF airbase overnight to aid with India’s fight against Pakistan.

