Kabir Khan’s recently released sports drama, 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has failed to leave an impressive mark at the box office. While this response isn’t what the industry expected, the people shocked the most by it are its producers – Deepika Padukone, Kabir, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

Now, reports suggest that the costly film’s under-performance at the box office will lead to the blame game beginning soon. It also suggests that Ranveer is may also likely take a cut in his paycheque owing to the same.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the producers of ‘83 said that the blame game will start soon. Why? Well, the site reported that the film’s underperformance at the box office may cost the film losses that run into crores. Talking about it, a source stated, “The film looks and feels like a documentary on the 1983 World Cup. Some from the production team had pointed this out while the film was being made.”

This source close to the producer of ’83 added, “What was the need to shoot at the pricey Lords stadium in London when there are so many similarly vast cricket stadiums right here in India? But the naysayers were shut down by those from the film unit who were fully confident of getting the audience into theatres.”

The source also added that this will apparently lead to a large chunk of Ranveer Singh’s fee being cut off from his pending payments. This will likely be done to counter at least some of the losses.

What are your thoughts on Kabir Singh’s ’83? Let us know in the comments.

