Bollywood actor turned author Twinkle Khanna has always enjoyed a huge fan following not just for her unique style of writing but also for her upfront personality. Her strong bond with husband Akshay Kumar has been a topic of discussion on social media for ages now as the couple kept setting major relationship goals over the years. In a recent conversation, Twinkle revealed that her marriage with Akshay was predicted by an astrologer even before she knew who Akshay was.

For the unversed, Akki and Twinkle got married in the year 2001 and have built up a strong bond, ever since. Their opposing political views have always surprised the audience as polarizing opinions can often come in the way of a relationship. However, they respect each other’s perspectives and have been open about how they make it work as a couple. They currently have two children, Natara and Aarav, who have mostly stayed away from the limelight and media attention.

In the most recent development, Twinkle Khanna interviewed Jackie Shroff for Tweak India and revealed a few interesting details about her marriage. She stated that her father, Rajesh Khanna’s astrologer was the first one to predict that she will get married to Akshay.

Speaking about the idea, she said, “I don’t believe in it but my dad used to tell me things… He was not an astrologer, he had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (her father) and he told me, ‘You’ll marry Akshay Kumar.’ I said, ‘Who?’ The full name. ‘You’ll marry Akshay Kumar.’ I don’t even know him.”

Twinkle Khanna also elaborated on how she later asked the same astrologer about her career and that came true as well. “After many years he came with that astrologer home for coffee. I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…”, she said.

