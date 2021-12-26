Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush Starrer Is Now The Most Watched Film On Its Release Day On Disney+ Hotstar

Shattering all records, Atrangi Re delivered the biggest opening day on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Color Yellow Production and T-series the movie had the highest viewership ever for a new movie on release day on the streaming platform. Viewers are bestowing their love for the magical duo of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s outstanding performance and AR Rahman’s lilting score. Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar from across India are now hooked on to this magical movie, available in Hindi and Tamil.

“We are thrilled with the appreciation received for our movie Atrangi Re. Our platform aims at presenting path-breaking, unconventional and entertaining stories, and Atrangi Re fits perfectly with that purpose.

Atrangi Re is a unique and magical story beautifully brought to life by director Aanand L Rai, with some of the biggest stars of the industry at the peak of their craft.” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India.

The movie is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films, Colour Yellow production, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himashu Sharma, Atrangi Re is Now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

