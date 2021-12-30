Bollywood’s most versatile actor Aamir Khan is so famous for his perfect acting skills in each of his movies, that B-town and his fans ended up naming him as Mr. Perfectionist. However, did you know that the actor is so perfect even with his answers that he once ended up telling famous director Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he did not like Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan?

If you are clueless then keep on reading to know the whole story!

So, Aamir Khan along with his now ex-wife Kiran Rao had graced one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s famous talk show, Koffee with Karan during its fourth season. In the episode, the filmmaker had called Aamir a party destroyer and also took a dig at the actor’s honesty and how it ended up scarring half of the Bollywood, especially director SBL. Talking about Khan’s hurtful honesty, Karan said, “Some one told me that you turned around and even told Sanjay Leela Bhansali you did not like Devdas at Shah Rukh’s house?”

After hearing Karan Johar’s question on the actor’s honest answer to Sanjay Leela Bhansali over film Devdas, Aamir Khan ended up laughing and replied to it by saying, “Arre yaar, ab woh puch rahe hai mujhe kaisi lagi toh mai kya jawab du yaar, How do I lie if he is asking me how did I like his film?” The PK actor then have a explanation by saying, “See, according to me, I never judge a film and say this is a bad film or a good film. Who am I to judge? What I do say is whether I liked it or not. I can only tell my opinion. Mujhe ye theek laga, ye theek nahi laga. I don’t say the film is bad. It’s not of my taste. That’s it.”

Bollywood’s Mr perfectionist’s honesty is truly scary!

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is presently busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is set to release on 14th April 2022 and will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside the actor.

