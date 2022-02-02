Television actor Karan Kundrra is making a lot of noise after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He may have lost the show but he won Tejasswi Prakash, whom he calls the love of his life! There have been several celebs calling Teja an ‘undeserving winner’. Here’s what the boyfriend has to say about it all.

As most know, Gauahar Khan, Munmun Dutta, Shefali Jariwala, and many others pointed out the silence in the Bigg Boss 15 studio when Tejasswi was crowned the winner. They even mentioned how irrespective of the result, Pratik Sehajpal is the winner for them.

Many even claimed that Tejasswi Prakash was a ‘fixed’ winner after her Naagin 6 announcement. Reacting to the same, boyfriend Karan Kundrra exclusively told us, “Utter nonsense! I was inside the show and I knew if I had any competition inside the show, that’s Tejasswi. She’s an incredibly strong contestant and I know it because I have experienced that journey with her. Ekta ma’am had come inside, she saw Tejasswi and she was like ‘oh my god, how pretty is she!’ Mujhe tabhi pata chal gaya tha bhaiya, isko toh cast karne wali hai.”

Karan Kundrra continued, “You mentioned a silence, please see who were the people there (during Bigg Boss 15 finale). Those were the same people who never wanted her to win, those are the same people who had problems with her. Yes, there was no crowd in the studio because of Covid. Uske log the hi kaha waha? There only I, my family, and her family.”

“To be honest, I was hooting and she was looking at me, that’s all she needs. Isn’t it obvious because nobody wanted her to win in the entire show, so how would they want it during the finale? She did not need anybody to clap for her, there were 5 people and they’re all she needs,” Karan Kundrra concluded.

