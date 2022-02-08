Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the favourite shows of viewers. The fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are loving them as Ram and Priya for their perfect chemistry but the trouble between the two characters after a happy moment is ruining the netizens mood. A few days ago fans were super happy with Ram’s confession and now all eyes are on Valentine’s Day special episode.

The original show was aired back in the year 2011 and ran till 2014. Based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel, it featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles.

Coming back to Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, as much as fans are in love with the show but they’re even complaining about their misunderstandings. Meanwhile, a clip from the Valentine’s Day episode has been allegedly leaked online and netizens are losing their minds over it.

Many believe the leaked video is from a dream sequence while others think it’s real. On the other hand, fans are also upset over how the story is being presented and edited. Netizens also think that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 is taking Kumkum Bhagya’s route as the happy occasions are turned into tragedy.

Reacting to the track, a user wrote, “The fact that these scenes weren’t even shot together. Still, they looked so beautiful. Aur ab dekh lo. Kya khachra kar diya hai,” another wrote, “I meant the #BALH2 team, why they letting it all out? Is there no rule? No decorum to be followed? No control over what comes out and when?” a third user wrote, “Just how I am seeing the #BadeAchheLagteHain2 FD right now. Chat masala chodo, where is the direction/logic/continuity?,” a fourth user commented, “So much terror that one dream sequence has left in the minds of viewers..#BALH2 makers this better not be an effing dream sequence.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think is the latest track of Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2?

