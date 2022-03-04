Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most stylish and adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together named Misha and Zain. Back in 2017, during an event, Mira opened up on how her first pregnancy was really tough and her husband Shahid helped her throughout. Her statement didn’t go very well with the netizens who thought she took a dig at her husband’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to read what she said.

Kareena and Shahid dated for a brief period of time before parting ways in 2006. Post the breakup, the Jersey actor was linked with a few of his co-stars including Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan. Kareena, on the other hand, started dating her husband Saif Ali Khan in 2008 and their fans fondly call them Saifeena.

Mira Rajput made headlines after she opened up on her tough pregnancy at an event where she said, “I had a tough pregnancy, I went to those 5 months of difficult times to bring my daughter into this world, in fact, both of us together (Shahid Kapoor and she). So now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think there is a set of responsibilities around my plate and I feel at my age I have a lot more energy, I have my future ahead of me, so I can finish all of my responsibility and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife. Nothing will stop me after that. I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She (Misha) is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”

Mira Rajput’s statement didn’t go well with the netizens who thought she took a dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan who jumped back to work immediately after giving birth to her first child, Taimur.

The Tashan actress credited her husband Saif Ali Khan during a media interaction and said, “I’m lucky I have a loving and a supporting husband. Because right now he’s looking after Taimur – so we share the responsibility.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a savage reply to working mothers and said, “What kind of a mother I am is something that will unfold with time. I will not scream from rooftops about experiencing motherhood or how much I love Taimur. There’s always the pressure of being judged, no matter what you do. It’s about how you deal with it.”

What are your thoughts on Mira Rajput taking a subtle dig at Kareena back in 2017? Tell us in the comments below.

