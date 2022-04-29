Runway 34 Box Office Review: Bollywood Is Looking For A Bounce Back But Sorry, This Honest Attempt From Ajay Devgn Isn't Enough!

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan & Boman Irani

Advertisement

Director: Ajay Devgn

Producers: Ajay Devgn

Runway 34 Box Office Review: Expectations

Ajay Devgn giving another shot at directing a film certainly did generate mixed feelings for many, remembering his attempts with U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Thankfully, the trailer was cut impressively and made some sort of hype if not much.

Despite being a film with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan leading the ground, it failed in garnering maximum pre-release attention due to its very urban feel and not-so-exciting promotions. A clash with Tiger Shroff’s actioner Heropanti 2 further put it on a much low level in pre-release buzz.

Advertisement

So, Runway 34 not at all gave a feeling of an opening day smasher but a decent opener building its way with good word-of-mouth.

Runway 34 Box Office Review: Impact

Just what the trailer promised, this Ajay Devgn directorial manages to keep you hooked and intrigued. No, it’s not an excellent product but a decent watch amid a pool full of recent larger-than-life entertainers. It’s a fresh change and it might work in its favour. It will work with the audience in A centre, and in B centre, it will work to an extent. But wait, that doesn’t mean the route is safe for the film.

There’s already a huge monster present in the form of KGF Chapter 2, and if the reports are to be believed, the advance booking has picked up the pace for KGF 2 considering the Eid period. Clearly, KGF 2 looks to be a first preference for the festive period as far as advance booking is concerned. So, in presence of such a big film, a good start needs to be achieved to set a stage and further take an advantage of good word-of-mouth. However, in the case of Runway 34, the start has been very slow. To give an example, I watched the film in presence of just 4 people in 9 am’s show. Just imagine!

So, it looks like the urban feel and a comparatively slow start are messing up things here. Also, there’s KGF Chapter 2 present in theatres and another multiplex film in the form of Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is arriving next week. To face such hurdles, the content needs to be extraordinary and not just decent. A dicey situation for sure!

Runway 34 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Ajay Devgn delivers a decent film with his honest attempt, but it isn’t a dhamaka that Bollywood needs to bounce back amid the South frenzy. Considering some limitations and competition, the film will wrap up its box office run between 45-60 crores.

Must Read: Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Salika’ To Copy Sully Misses The Target!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube