Manjari Fadnnis and Rajeev Khandelwal are all set for the release of their upcoming web series Miya, Biwi Aur Murder. During the promotions of the MX Player’s Original Series, Manjari revealed a weird rumour that had left her in shock. Which rumour do you ask? Well, of her marrying Rajeev.

Talkign about the rumour, Manjari Fadnnis revealed, “Someone randomly congratulated me on my wedding with Rajeev Khandelwal. And I was shocked to hear that. My instant reaction was like who, me, who got married and to who? I realized this much later that our names (mine and his wife is called Manjiri) are almost similar that the industry people got confused.”

Talking about the bond between the two ladies with almost the same name – his wife and the show’s leading lady, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “Manjari and Manjiri are both good friends now. I was apprehensive of what would media write as I was now working with Manjari Fadnnis and how would it be perceived as their names are so similar. But there was no stress. Manjiri is cool with me doing intimate scenes. Also, it was great fun to work with Manjari. It never felt like I met her for the first time.”

The intriguing trailer of the show gives a sneak peek into the troubled married life of Priya (Manjari Fadnnis) and Jayesh (Rajeev Khandelwal) and the strange events that unfold on one single night. As people are poisoned, shots get fired, and dead bodies keep piling on, the Miya and Biwi will have to stick together to take on devious thieves, dreaded gangsters, blackmailing police officers and a delusional maid to survive. Can they do it? Or do they fall victim to the madness of the night!

Directed by Sunil Manchanda, the series stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Manjari Fadnnis, Rushad Rana, Ashmita Bakshi and Prasad Khandekar in pivotal roles and will premiere on 1st July 2022, exclusively on MX Player.

