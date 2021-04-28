Ever since online streaming portals have come into existence especially in India, there has been freedom for the makers in terms of content. From explicit language to scenes, everything is conveyed to the audiences without any hesitation. But, back in 2015 when ‘Reporters’ was released on Sony TV, Kritika Kamra’s kiss with Rajeev Khandelwal made a lot of headlines but the actress gave a savage reply to all those questioning the kiss on the show!

It was a show based on journalism where the two played the role of journalists.

The promo of Reporter had Kritika Kamra and Rajeev Khandelwal kissing each other and it stirred a conversation around the same. Talking about the same with DNA, the actress said, “In 30 seconds you have to convey your message. Like you make headlines catchy so people read it, we made a promo that was edgy and which would talk about our show with an attitude. The two-day controversy around the kiss and slap was to get the promo across which came out two days later. We had no idea it would trend and people would start talking about it on Twitter, I was following the live feed. If you forget a promo what is the point of doing it.”

Talking about if she was awkward kissing on-screen since it was her first time, Kritika said, “No, not at all. My first question when the scene was narrated to me was if it was possible to do it. With so much censorship going around it was a valid question. Kiss is a very overrated thing on television. It is a very common thing in cinema and in life, I don’t know what is the big hullabaloo over it, what’s the big deal in it?”

