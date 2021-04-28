Actor Jimmy Shergill and National award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules while shooting in Punjab’s Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

They were shooting for the web series ‘Your Honor’, a remake of an Israeli web show, in a private school without permission and following Covid appropriate behaviour.

A case was registered against Jimmy Shergill and the team on Tuesday night.

A crew of 150 members was shooting at a set at around 8 p.m., two hours after the curfew to contain the virus came into effect when the police raided the place.

Nivas, along with two others, was arrested but later granted bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, Actor Jimmy Shergill, who is playing a pivotal role of a gangster in the web series, “Rangbaaz Phirse”, says when a bright student, who is potentially a responsible citizen, becomes the victim of the system and ends up a revengeful gangster, it is society’s loss.

In the show, he portrays Anandpal Singh, a powerful gangster from Rajasthan.

“Anandpal was a school topper, a gold medalist, a sharp young mind who wanted to be a police officer and cleared the exam to get a government job! He was potentially an honest, responsible and bright youngster. When such a mind, due to corruption of the existing system, becomes a gangster, two things happen — the person becomes a dangerous gangster, and the country loses an important brick that could have built a progressive society.”

