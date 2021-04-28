Anil Kapoor is one person who keeps it all raw and real and says as it is. Like it or not but that’s one of the reasons why we love this superstar. This one time the Tezaab actor took a dig at Oscars and made some shocking revelations about the prestigious award show. Read to know the scoop below.

This was back in 2016 when the actor won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Anil Kapoor spoke about Oscars at the press conference to announce Zee Cine Awards and said, “As they say, the grass is always greener. Because you are here, you don’t know what’s happening there. So the kind of controversies that happen here, sometimes the controversies there are more than that.”

The Beta actor continued and said, “And this year too, at the Oscars, there have been big controversies, certain sections feel that they have not been fair, that it’s not been that diverse in their choice of nominations. These things keep happening, lobbying also takes place.”

Talking about winning a Filmfare award that very year, Anil Kapoor said, “Ultimately, you can see that this year I have received an award but it’s after so many years and that doesn’t mean that I didn’t want to get awards. So somewhere it is genuine that I didn’t get the award. My work in all films is good, tell me in which film I didn’t do good work.”

The 64-year-old actor continued and concluded, “All big stars do good work every year, but we don’t get awards every year, so somewhere there is a certain integrity in the awards. And you are not in America or Los Angeles, and even there all kinds of controversies happen. The ones who win feel it is genuine and the ones who don’t win find something fishy.”

What are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor taking a jibe at the Oscars? Tell us in the comments below.

