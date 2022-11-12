After successful projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Alia Bhatt is currently on her maternity leave. The actress welcomed her daughter on 6th November and Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding the little munchkin as they left the hospital. Insiders now say that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively supporting the new momma and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Alia has admired Kareena all her life. It was her ‘Poo’ that made her fall in love with the actress and there was no going back. Things certainly changed as the Highway star began dating Ranbir as it brought both the divas closer to each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now a report by Bollywood Life claims Kareena Kapoor Khan has just been a call away and is giving all needful advices to Alia Bhatt. While the new ‘momma’ always was in awe of Bebo, things have been mutually specially after the ‘Bhabhi’ equation came to the picture, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor.

“Kareena and Alia are bonding over baby talks big time, as this the first of Alia she is getting all the tips on how to take care of the baby and especially herself as right now the baby needs her the most,” adds the source close to the development.

It is also very well known that Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor and they’re the ‘gossipmongers’ in the family. Their equation was also witnessed on Koffee With Karan. While the actor is all set to return to sets reportedly on 17th November, it looks like his sister will dedicatedly be there for his family.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced her new film, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Slams Disparity Between Male & Female In Bollywood: “You Don’t Say ‘Superstar Of The 90s’ Aamir Khan…’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram