In the previous week, The Young and the Restless saw someone stabbing and killing Damian. Chance began investigating the case while the others grappled with the fact that a murderer was on the loose. To add to it, the murder weapon was found in Nick’s sleeping car, making him a suspect.

With suspicions on an all-time high and fear rife in the air, everyone is connecting the dots and making assumptions about how it happened. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 21, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jack being blindsided by Billy’s decision-making. The brothers have had their rough patches, but lately, they have been getting along well. Jack even invested in Abbott Communications for his younger brother. But now he has found out Billy’s true intentions.

Jack was surprised to discover that Billy was still after Chancellor and had no plans to give it up. He couldn’t believe Billy was not over this obsession of his and did not consult him before deciding this. In addition, Billy did not even inform Jack about his ambitious plans.

And now, it looks like Jack is about to be blindsided by Billy once again. Is this about Chancellor Industries once again? Or is the decision-making about something else instead? Is Billy going to cut Jack off as the financier of Abbott Communications? Is she eying Cane as the new one instead?

How will Jack react to his younger brother’s abrupt decision? On the other hand, Phyllis protects her interests. She wants Cane to fund her own startup or get her entry on his team. Despite rejections, she is not backing down and will do what it takes to make it happen. How far will she go?

And what interests is she protecting this time around? Is she making a big mistake, or will this turn out to be a smart move? And last but not least, Kyle calls Audra’s bluff. She was flirting with him in an attempt to get him to slip so she could break his and Claire’s relationship, just like Victor wants.

Has Kyle figured the plan out? Is he aware of Audra and Victor’s deal to separate him from Claire? Audra and Kyle kissed and were about to take things further. But was this Kyle’s plan all along? Was he testing Audra? Keep watching The Young and the Restless for more!

