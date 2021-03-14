Former child star SOLEIL MOON FRYE had consensual s*x for the first time with her teenage crush CHARLIE SHEEN.

The Punky Brewster actress previously shared that she was se*ually assaulted when she was 17.

Now 44, the mum-of-four tells the Los Angeles Times her first consensual se*ual experience was with the Two and a Half Men actor, when she was 18 and he was 29, and she shares her diary entry from the day for the outlet.

“He (Charlie) was my first, who would have known?,” Soleil Moon Frye reads. “It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever. I don’t truly know how to explain my feelings, he’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s someone who intrigues me and excites me.”

Soleil Moon Frye recalls the star was “so kind and loving” at the time and the two have remained friends ever since.

Soleil, who is in the midst of a divorce from Jason Goldberg, her husband of 22 years, revisits her teenage journal musings and extensive video footage she filmed during her 1990s life in the Hollywood fast lane for new Hulu documentary, Kid 90. (LOT/WNWCDAM/MT)

