Remember when we all thought that 2020 was the worst year and 2021 is going to be a good one. Well, we don’t see that happening. Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez has officially broken up after being together for two years. Waking up to this news was nothing short of heartbreak for us as well and hence we have got you a red carpet picture of the couple where they shared an intense kiss.

Back in 2019, the couple attended CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum and made quite a fashionable statement on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez wore a bright orange Ralph Lauren dress with 43,000 crystals on it. The singer accessorised the look with a matching clutch and donned a high sleek ponytail with the same. The 51-year-old star opted for subtle glam with smokey eyes and nude glossy lips.

Alex Rodriguez on the other hand wore a black tuxedo and both of them complimented each other really well.

The couple shared an intense kiss on the red carpet and fans were left in awe of these two lovebirds. Later on Instagram, A-Rod posted a picture of his beautiful girlfriend and wrote a cute caption that read, “There are icons…but there is only one Jennifer Lopez, ladies and gentlemen.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made one heavenly couple, isn’t it?

The two have been living together amid the global pandemic and share an immense love for each other’s kids. Their breakup would have come as a heartbreak to their kids as well.

We hope everything works out between this lovely couple and that we get to see their pending wedding soon.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s red carpet picture? Tell us in the comments below.

