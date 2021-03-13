Selena Gomez is making the headlines almost every day. While she is in the news for contemplating retiring from making music, she has also been the talk of the town owing to her romantic relationship. The Disney alum has been linked to many stars in the past, and this time too, rumours of her love life are making news. The actress is currently being linked to her Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez.

A while ago, Selena and Aaron were photographed by the paparazzi, wherein Gomez was seen walking arm in arm with Dominguez as she rested her chin on his shoulder. These pictures lead to fan speculation, and now the actress has addressed them.

Clicked from the sets of Only Murders in the Building, the pictures saw Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez setting couple goals with their on-screen chemistry. Given their bright smiles and twinkle in the eyes, dating rumours soon followed. Many fans bombarded Dominguez’s Instagram account, telling him- well demanding – that he stay away from Selena.

Now, while in a candid conversation with Los Angeles Times, Selena Gomez addressed the rumours of her dating Aaron Dominguez. She said, “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

Clarifying her relationship status one and for all, Selena Gomez shaking her head, said, “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

Take a look at some more pictures of Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez from the sets of Only Murders in the Building here:

Don’t they look good together!

