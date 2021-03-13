Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds trolling each other is not news now. It is always fun to see their banter on social media. Guess it is kind of an unsaid competition amongst the couple that; who would troll the other better? Guess this time, the actress took away the cake, and it had a Brad Pitt connection.

Do you all remember Brad’s secret cameo in Deadpool 2? Well, Blake had something to say about it to her husband. And we bet you would find it funny. Keep scrolling further.

Blake Lively jokingly called out her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in an Instagram post that talked about Brad Pitt’s secret cameo in Deadpool 2. She wanted to know what happened to her invite?

“Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day,” Blake Lively commented on the post, first spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs. Check out the post below:

The original Instagram post on @cinephile.club took a look back at the superhero sequel and Ryan’s admission that Brad only asked for a “cup of coffee” as his fee for doing a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds made the reveal in an interview with Collider, back in 2018, when the movie came out. But that didn’t stop Blake Lively from having a little fun trolling him today.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, is known for teasing each other on social media. Last month, Ryan took to Instagram to give Blake a backhanded compliment for Valentine’s Day and wrote: “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”

Well, we love to see their cute banter on social media, and we think that this is what makes them perfect. Isn’t it? What do you think of Blake Lively’s trolling this time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

