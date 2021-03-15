Karlie Kloss has given birth to her first child.

The 28-year-old model, Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner recently welcomed their baby into the world, the proud dad has revealed, although no further details on the tot – including the gender or name – have yet been made public.

Joshua shared a photo of his and Karlie’s newborn, who was wearing a blue hat and had their facial features out of shot, on Instagram and simply captioned the post: “welcome to the world (sic)”

It was reported last October that Karlie was pregnant, and she confirmed the news herself a month later when she shared a video of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Karlie Kloss captioned the video: “good morning baby (love heart emoji). (sic)”

Karlie and Joshua – the brother of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner – wed in October, 2018 in upstate New York.

