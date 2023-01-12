Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t only a successful brilliant actor or one of the most bankable stars but also the most eligible bachelor in the world. Who wouldn’t want to settle with him in life? We would give up anything to marry him. Hehe! Now, the actor’s video from a happening party is doing the rounds on social media where he’s surrounded by hot women with a cigarette in his mouth and netizens are now reacting to it on Twitter. Scroll below to watch the video.

Leo is a perfect example of how to lead a happy life. Work, have fun and repeat. The 48-year-old actor partied his way at a star-studded affair in Miami during New Year’s and his video from the same is going crazy viral on social media now, especially TikTok.

The footage is from Gekko restaurant lounge in Miami where Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt that he paired with denim jeans and a baseball cap. The Titanic actor can be seen enjoying in the clip and is grooving with a cigarette in his mouth.

One of the attendees at the party was rapper Drake who is known for his wild partying nature in the industry.

A user on Twitter shared Leonardo DiCaprio’s video with a caption that read, “This f*cking #LeonardoDiCaprio is something else! He’s 48 years old and he’s in a nightclub in Miami drinking, smoking and partying like he’s f*cking 24 years old. Simply amazing!”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

This fucking #LeonardoDiCaprio is something else! He's 48 years old and he's in a nightclub in Miami drinking, smoking and partying like he's fucking 24 years old. Simply amazing! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7AvXNmanwq — Kevin (@LetsGoKast) January 6, 2023

New short clip of bae #LeonardoDiCaprio 😍 pic.twitter.com/mXktVXV8LK — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) January 7, 2023

Salís y de repente tenes a Leonardo Di Caprio al lado en una pic.twitter.com/jkIeKlWEp7 — roxy 🧃 (@roag___) January 6, 2023

Why is leonardo di caprio dancing like he’s a 20 year old frat boy? And why can’t i stop watching it? pic.twitter.com/wPKAN7TXWT — gio 🤌🏻 (@giogiorubbish) January 5, 2023

And that’s how it’s done ladies & gentlemen. Take life lessons from Leonardo DiCaprio and how!

