Robert Downey Jr is undoubtedly one of the most loved Hollywood superstars, and his Iron Man is a favourite superhero among Marvel fans. It was his film and his character that shouldered the MCU and made it so successful today. Downey got great support from Gwyneth Paltrow, who played his personal assistant turned love interest in the franchises. Their onscreen chemistry has always charmed the fans, and it has been possible because of the amazing equation and friendship they share off-screen, and this is evident in this throwback video clip that we came across recently. Scroll down to look!

Downey stepped into the role of the genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist turned superhero in 2008, and Paltrow played the role of Pepper Potts. The film was directed by Jon Favreau, who has also made multiple appearances in MCU as Happy Hogan, who worked for Tony Stark, and both these characters were really close to Tony Stark.

In a recently unearthed video clip, we can witness the friendship between Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. The viral reel shared on Instagram is a compilation of two clips. In one, the actress could be seen wearing a multicoloured printed dress, and the Iron Man actor was in a formal blazer and shirt with a tie. She looked very pretty, and he balanced it out with his dapper looks. This was from the time when they were promoting Iron Man 3. In the video, one can see him bite the dress of his co-star. And it just melted the hearts of his fans, including us.

The second part of the reel shows something similar, but this time, Gwyneth Paltrow shuts him down by playfully slapping him on the face. Aww! Poor guy! You can see the reaction on his face; the second time it was a bit flirtatious in comparison to the first one. She is so lucky, and all the female fans of the Avengers actor would love to be in her place. Check out the old video clip here:

Anyway, it broke our hearts when Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man left the MCU following the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, as per sources, he might reprise his role once again in Secret Wars or prior to that in the untitled Spider-Man 4 film starring Tom Holland. The more, the merrier, as we can’t have enough of him and are eagerly waiting to see him again because we love him 3000!

