Cardi B and husband Offset are one of the hottest couples in Tinseltown. While their marriage has been through many ups and downs, the couple still appears to be going strong together. They tied the knot in 2017 and share two kids together named Kulture and Wave. The duo now appeared on Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala together and couldn’t keep hands off each other and french kissed their way to the red carpet. Netizens on social media are now reacting to their kiss and they’re not quite impressed with it!

Both Cardi and her husband are really popular among their fans, especially on social media. The Bodak Yellow singer has over 151 million followers on Instagram while the Clout singer has over 21 million followers. In fact, the couple is very well known and reputed in the industry for their work.

Now coming back to the topic, Cardi B and Offset made a stunning appearance at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala as they walked hand in hand with each other. Their video is taking the internet by storm where the husband grabs Cardi by her a** and the two indulge in french kissing while giving couple goals to their fans.

Girlyzar took to their Instagram and shared the video of the couple, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Cardi B and Offset’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “That’s… not French kissing… that’s just gross”

Another user commented, “Bro that ain’t a French kiss that’s just tongue straight out and nasty”

“her and that man stay being tacky- money cant buy class,” a third commented.

A fourth user commented, “Most shoddiest kiss I’ve ever seen😂😂😂😂😂”

A fifth user commented, “He looks at her like that but still cheat.”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Cardi B and Offset’s PDA filled red carpet appearance? Tell us in the space below.

