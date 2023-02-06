Veteran actor Prakash Raj is well known for playing villainous roles in Bollywood films like Singham, Dabangg 2, Wanted, Mumbai Mirror, and Policegiri. He is also known for sharing his opinion without mincing words. He has now shared his view on calls for a boycott Pathaan and to see the film fail.

The National Award-winning actor recently attended a literature festival in Kerala as a guest wherein he spoke about netizens who were calling for a boycott of the film being only barking dogs. Other celebrities who were invited to speak at the festival were Kabir Bedi, Amitav Ghosh, and Sudha Murthy.

A video is going viral on social media wherein Prakash Raj was seen saying that the bigots who called for boycott Pathaan could not manage to run Narendra Modi’s biographical film, which was released in 2019, for 30 crores. He said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s going 700 crores. These idiots, who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film for 30 crores. They are just barking, they don’t bite. Don’t worry. Sound pollution!”

Prakash Raj talks about #Pathaan being a blockbuster and has some words for the boycott gang 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5vLWHuav46 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) February 5, 2023

This is not the first time that the veteran actor came out in support of the Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller. He supported Deepika Padukone after the Besharam Rang controversy. Sharing a news article, he had written on Twitter, “#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron-clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron-clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking (sic).”

After Pathaan was released on January 25th, Prakash Raj also congratulated the team, including actor John Abraham, on its record opening. In 12 days, the actioner has earned ₹429.90 crores at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has crossed ₹830 crores worldwide, according to the production banner, Yash Raj Films.

